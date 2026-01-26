Premier Energies commissions 400 MW solar cell facility in Telangana

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Clean energy firm Premier Energies has commissioned a 400 megawatt solar cell manufacturing facility in Telangana as part of its Rs 11,000-crore expansion plan, the company said.

The Hyderabad-based company is aiming to more than double its annual solar cell and module manufacturing capacities to 10.6 gigawatt and 11.1 gigawatt, respectively, to cater to domestic demand, a company official said.

Premier Energies is in the process of investing around Rs 11,000 crore to achieve its expansion targets by 2028.

"With this commissioning, our solar cell manufacturing capacity has increased from 3.2 gigawatt to 3.6 gigawatt," Vinay Rustagi, Chief Business Officer at Premier Energies, told PTI.

He said the 400 MW solar photovoltaic mono "PERC cell" series facility was commissioned at E City, Maheeshwaram, in Telangana on January 22, 2026.

Solar panels are made up of modules that contain cells, while cell manufacturing depends on ingots, which in turn require wafers.

The government has been encouraging solar manufacturers to establish domestic cell production capacity to reduce dependence on imports.

The company currently operates a total solar module manufacturing capacity of 5.1 gigawatt at its Hyderabad facilities, located about 50 kilometres from the solar cell manufacturing site.

The company is supporting its expansion using Rs 1,300 crore raised through its IPO last year, along with a Rs 2,200-crore debt tie-up with state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, while the remaining from internal accruals.

Rustagi said the company is also looking to enter into the ingots and wafers space to become one of the largest integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers outside of China.

"By bringing ingot and wafer production in-house, the company expects to improve control and visibility across the value chain, and enhance supply reliability for its solar panel operations," he said.