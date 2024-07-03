Premier Energies, its arms bag 350 MW solar module supply order

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Premier Energies on Wednesday said the company along with its subsidiaries has bagged an order from Apraava Energy to supply 350 MW solar module.

Premier Energies (PEL) has announced the signing of a 350 MW module supply agreement between PEL, its subsidiaries, Premier Energies International Pvt Ltd and Premier Energies Photovoltaic Pvt Ltd with Apraava Energy, the integrated energy solutions provider, said in a statement.

These modules aim to ensure performance, energy output and reliability.

"We believe that the modules for this project will play a crucial role in enhancing the efficiency and output of Apraava Energy's initiatives in Rajasthan, contributing to India's broader clean energy vision," Chiranjeev Singh Saluja, Managing Director of Premier Energies said.

This agreement marks the first collaboration between Premier Energies and Apraava Energy, aimed at advancing renewable energy projects in India, it said.

The supply agreement will see Premier Energies International Pvt Ltd provide solar PV modules to Apraava Energy's solar project in Rajasthan.

"We look forward to Premier Energies' support in ensuring timely and efficient execution of the project," Naveen Munjal, Director–Business Development & Commercial, Apraava Energy, said. PTI KKS DRR