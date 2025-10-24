Premier Energies partners Syrma SGS Technology to acquire KSolare Energy for Rs 170 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Premier Energies on Friday announced partnering Syrma SGS Technology to acquire 100 per cent stake in KSolare Energy for Rs 170 crore.

While Premier Energies holds a majority 51 per cent stake in the joint venture (JV), partner Syrma SGS Technology has the remaining 49 per cent shareholding.

KSolare Energy operates a manufacturing facility in Pune with a production capacity of 500,000 inverters per annum. It specialises in designing and manufacturing a wide range of solar inverters, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid models, mainly for the residential market.

The company closed FY25 with a revenue of Rs 342 crore.

In a statement on Friday, Premier Energies said it has entered into definitive agreements with Syrma SGS Technology to acquire the entire ownership of KSolare Energy in the ratio of 51:49 per cent.

With the acquisition, Premier Energies has forayed into the fast-growing residential solar inverter segment with the JV partner. The acquisition has been made for a consideration of Rs 170 crore.

The joint-venture also plans to set up a new brownfield manufacturing facility in Pune to scale up production capacity to one million inverters annually.

The announcement follows Premier Energies entry into transformer manufacturing by acquiring a majority 51 per cent stake in Transcon Industries for a total consideration of Rs 500.3 crore on Thursday.

Premier Energies MD & CEO Chiranjeev Saluja said his company, along with the JV partner, aims to leverage the opportunities in the domestic rooftop segment.

"Together with SYRMA SGS, we aim to make high-quality made in India inverters accessible to every rooftop installation under the government's PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana initiative," he said.

Syrma SGS Managing Director Jasbir Gujral said, "We will combine our manufacturing expertise with Premier's leadership in solar energy to offer best-in-class, affordable inverter solutions for India's rapidly growing residential market." Premier Energies is into manufacturing of solar cells and modules. The company is scaling up to achieve a fully integrated 10 GW capacity across ingots, wafers, cells, and modules, while also foraying into battery storage and inverter manufacturing. PTI ABI TRB