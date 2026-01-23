Premier Energies Q3 net profit jumps 54 pc to Rs 391 cr

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Premier Energies has reported a 54 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 391.6 crore in the December quarter, supported by a healthy rise in revenues.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 255.2 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

The company's total income surged to Rs 1,966.1 crore from Rs 1,749.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The improvement in performance came on the back of strong operational performance and a growing order book, which stands at Rs 13,723 crore.

Its MD & CEO, Chiranjeev Saluja, said, "Q3 FY26 results reflect the strength of our integrated manufacturing model, disciplined execution, and growing scale".

The company's manufacturing capacity stands at 3.2 GW for solar cells and 5.1 GW for solar modules.

Hyderabad-based Premier Energies is also looking to enter into the manufacturing of ingots and wafers to become one of the largest integrated renewable energy equipment manufacturers globally. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL