Premier Roadlines profit grows to Rs 12.62 cr in FY24

New Delhi: Transportation company Premier Roadlines has reported a 75 per cent rise in its profit to Rs 12.62 crore for FY24, driven by higher revenues.

It had posted a profit of 7.19 crore for the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

The company's revenues rose to Rs 228.54 crore from Rs 191.92 crore in the preceding 2022-23 fiscal.

Expenses during the fiscal stood at Rs 211.64 crore against Rs 182.37 crore a year ago.

Premier Roadlines Limited serves multinationals, and small and medium enterprises for all logistics requirements.