Prepared to support investigation into Air India plane crash: GE Aerospace

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) GE Aerospace on Thursday said it is prepared to support Air India and the investigation into the plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"We have activated our emergency response team, and we are prepared to support our customer and the investigation," a GE Aerospace spokesperson said in a statement.

The London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787 aircraft was powered by GE engines.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Air India Flight AI-171. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of those impacted," the spokesperson said.

There were 242 people, including 12 crew members, in the Air India plane that crashed after taking off on Thursday afternoon. PTI RAM IAS BAL BAL