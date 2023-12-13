Presence of Indian banks via subsidiaries increased to 417 in FY23: RBI

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Indian banks increased their overseas presence through the subsidiaries route to 417 during 2022-23, from 399 at the end of the preceeding fiscal, as per Reserve Bank data released on Wednesday.

Their employee strength, too, rose 0.5 per cent and 6.2 per cent for foreign branches and subsidiaries, respectively, during 2022-23, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) survey on International Trade in Banking Services 2022-23 showed.

The survey covers 14 Indian banks having overseas branches or subsidiaries and 44 foreign banks having branches or subsidiaries in India.

On the other hand, the number of branches and employees of foreign banks in India contracted during 2022-23 to 774 from 858 in 2021-22.

"Overseas business of Indian banks expanded as both mobilisation of deposits as well as lending activities increased during the year," the RBI said.

Shifting of retail business of a major foreign bank in India to a domestic private sector bank led to decline in aggregate deposits and credit of foreign banks, whereas their capital and investments increased during 2022-23.

The consolidated balance sheet of foreign banks in India increased 5.7 per cent in US dollar terms.

The RBI further said the tightening global monetary policy cycle during the year led to a substantial rise in interest income and expenses across bank groups.

Total income to assets ratio of overseas branches of Indian banks increased to 3.9 per cent in 2022-23 (1.6 per cent in 2021-22), but it remained lower vis-à-vis that of 6.9 per cent for foreign banks in India.

Branches of Indian banks in the UAE generated highest fee income, followed by those in the UK, Hong Kong, and Singapore, the RBI added. PTI NKD TRB