President Murmu calls for more actions to lift some farmers out of poverty

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called for more action to lift some farmers out of poverty and ensure right price for their produce even as the government is making speedy efforts to boost their income.

The comments came in the backdrop of thousands of farmers from Delhi-NCR region taking to the streets seeking hiked compensation for lands acquired by the government and for accepting several demands, including enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops on Thursday.

Addressing the 62nd convocation of ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Murmu said farmers are not only "annadata" but also "jeevandata" who are contributing in making the country's economy strong.

"We are aware of problems faced by our farmers. Even today, many farmers are living in poverty. To ensure they get the right price (for their produce) and improve their livelihood, we need to work even harder in this direction," Murmu said.

She expressed confidence that farmers will see the development as the country becomes a developed nation by 2047.

Stating that the government is making speedy efforts to boost the farmers' income, the President said promotion of new farm methods, expansion of irrigation facilities and schemes like crop insurance, soil health card and Kisan Sampada Yojana -- will play a big role in doubling farmers income.

Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda released the IARI's 30 improved crop varieties and publications on the occasion.

ICAR Director General Himashu Pathak and IARI Director and Vice Chancellor A K Singh were also present at the convocation held at Pusa complex here.