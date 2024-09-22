President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate 16th ASOSAI on Tuesday

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) President of India Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the Assembly of the Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) here on Tuesday.

The four-day conference will be followed by a series of discussions on the evolving role of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in fostering transparency and accountability.

"The President of India, Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the prestigious 16th Assembly of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) here on September 24th, 2024," Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a release.

A key highlight of this year's assembly is the assumption of the chair of ASOSAI by the CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu for the term 2024-2027.

"His leadership is expected to drive the association towards new frontiers in public audit, particularly in strengthening governance frameworks across Asia," CAG said.

As part of the programme, the delegates will also participate in a one-day symposium on Digital Public Infrastructure and Gender Divide Issues of Inclusion and Accessibility.

The symposium aims to explore critical issues at the intersection of technology, governance, and social inclusion, addressing how digital advancements can bridge the gap between genders in accessing public services.

The assembly will witness participation from more than 200 delegates representing 42 countries and international organisations, underscoring the diverse and collaborative nature of ASOSAI.

Delegates will engage in high-level discussions to enhance the effectiveness of public audit, with a focus on improving accountability and promoting best practices in government operations.

CAG said the conference promises to be more than just a formal gathering -- it will serve as a platform for exchanging innovative ideas and forging stronger regional and global partnerships to fortify the pillars of good governance.

Founded in 1979 with 11 members, ASOSAI has grown to 48 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), an important regional group under the umbrella of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI).

ASOSAI plays a central role in promoting collaboration, sharing experiences, knowledge exchange, and capacity building in the field of public audit amongst its members, as per a statement.

The first ASOSAI Assembly and Governing Board meeting was held in New Delhi in May 1979.