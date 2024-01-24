President inaugurates new building of skill development ministry 'Kaushal Bhawan'

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu has inaugurated Kaushal Bhawan, the new building of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, here on Wednesday.

"On the occasion, the president visited exhibition stalls set up by the beneficiaries of various initiatives of the government such as PM Vishwakarma, PM JANMAN, Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) and interacted with them," an official statement said.

Kaushal Bhawan, whose foundation stone was laid in March 2019, will provide office space for the ministry as well as its associated organisations -- the Directorate General of Training, the National Council for Vocational Education and Training, and the National Skill Development Corporation. PTI RSN SHW