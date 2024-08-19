President Murmu to hand over awards for contributions in geosciences

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will on Tuesday confer awards on individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements in various fields of geosciences, according to an official statement.

Any citizen of India with significant contribution in any field of geosciences is eligible for the award, it said.

The mines ministry confers the National Geoscience Awards every year in three categories.

The President will give awards in the presence of Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The award is one of the oldest and most prestigious national award in the field of geosciences, instituted by the mines ministry in 1966.

Before 2009, these awards were called as National Mineral Awards, it said.

The objective of these awards is to honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences i.e. mineral discovery and exploration, mining technology and mineral beneficiation, fundamental/ applied geosciences, the statement added. PTI SID TRB