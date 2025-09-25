President Murmu to honour people, teams for achievements, contributions in fields of geosciences

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will on Friday honour individuals and teams for extraordinary achievements and outstanding contributions in various fields of geosciences, according to an official statement on Thursday.

President Murmu will confer the National Geoscience Awards 2024 at a ceremonial function to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre here.

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Minister of State for coal and mines Satish Chandra Dubey will be present at the event, the statement said.

Instituted in 1966 by the mines ministry, the National Geoscience Awards (formerly known as the National Mineral Awards until 2009) are among the country's oldest and most prestigious honours in the field of geosciences.

For the year 2024, a total of 208 nominations across the three award categories have been received, as per the statement.

Following a three-stage screening process, 12 awards have been finalised under the three award categories, which include nine individual and three team awards. These 12 National Geoscience Awards will be presented to 20 geoscientists by President Murmu, the statement added. PTI SID TRB