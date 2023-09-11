President Murmu to inaugurate 1st global symposium on farmers' rights on Tue

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the first-ever global symposium on farmers' rights at the Pusa complex here on Tuesday. Murmu will also unveil the Plant Authority Centre and confer awards to six farmer communities and 20 individual farmers for conservation efforts in agro-biodiversity.

Briefing media, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) Chairperson Trilochan Mohapatra said the four-day symposium from September 12-15 is being held for the first time since the adoption of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture in 2001.

Apart from facilitating access to the genetic materials of 64 crops in the multilateral system for research, breeding, and training for food and agriculture, the Treaty recognizes the enormous contribution of local and indigenous farmers in the conservation and development of plant genetic resources, he said.

Mohapatra said plant genetic resources play a key role in addressing the current challenges of climate change.

In this context, the symposium will deliberate on the need to understand the challenges and opportunities of implementing farmers' rights by the contracting parties and interested stakeholders.

The symposium also aims to share insights about the interconnectedness of farmers' rights with international human rights and identify possible actions that can support the effective implementations of the relevant targets of the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals and the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

It will also focus on gathering insights and ideas for developing future work on the implementation of farmers' rights, including the use of the inventory and options.

Around 500 delegates from India and abroad are expected to attend the global symposium jointly organized by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the Secretariat of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture and the Government of India.

Farmers, agricultural organizations, and scientists among others will also attend.

There will be an exhibition showcasing India's plant genetic resources and agro-biodiversity. PTI LUX LUX MR