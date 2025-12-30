President to confer AI certificates at Skill India Mission initiative

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu will grace a special programme under SOAR -- Skilling for AI Readiness, an initiative of the Skill India Mission, on January 1.

The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Government of India, and reflects the continued commitment of the government towards preparing India's workforce for an AI-driven future, an official statement said.

The President will confer Artificial Intelligence (AI) certificates upon learners, including students and Members of Parliament, and launch the national awareness campaign #SkillTheNation Challenge, aimed at encouraging more youth participation in future-ready skilling programmes.

As part of the agenda, the MSDE will conduct a special "AI for Beginners" session at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a brief interactive learning module led by a globally renowned AI expert, in collaboration with Google, the ministry's principal AI skilling partner.

The President will also virtually inaugurate the IGNOU Regional Centre at Rairangpur, serving as a key hub for northern Odisha for strengthening employability through skill-oriented programmes and training support.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming the nature of work and skill requirements across sectors. PTI RSN HVA