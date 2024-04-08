Prestige Estates clocks record sales bookings in FY'24 at Rs 21,040 cr

New Delhi: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Monday reported a 63 per cent annual increase in its sales bookings last fiscal to Rs 21,040 crore -- an all time high -- on higher demand for its residential properties.

In a regulatory filing, Prestige Estates informed that the company achieved the highest-ever annual sales.

"Prestige Group achieved a record-breaking sales milestone of Rs 21,040 crore for FY24, marking a growth of 63 per cent year-on-year," it said.

The company's sales bookings stood at Rs 12,931 crore in the financial year 2022-23.