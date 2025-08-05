Prestige Estates Q1 profit rises 26 pc to Rs 292.5 cr

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Tuesday reported a 26 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 292.5 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal.

Its net profit stood at Rs 232.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 2,468.7 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 2,024.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Last month, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 4-fold jump in its sales bookings to Rs 12,126.4 crore in the first quarter of FY26, mainly on strong demand for its housing project in Ghaziabad.

The company's sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 3,029.5 crore in the year-ago period.

As of March 2025, the group has delivered 302 projects spanning 193 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 130 projects across 203 million square feet. PTI MJH MJH SHW