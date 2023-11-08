Prestige Estates Q2 profit jumps 6-fold to Rs 850.9 crore

New Delhi: Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has reported a six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 850.9 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 140.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 3,256 crore in the July-September period of 2023-24 from Rs 1,474.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

During the April-September period of this fiscal, net profit increased to Rs 1,117.8 crore from Rs 345.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 5,222.3 crore in the first six months of this fiscal from Rs 3,486.5 crore in the same period of the last financial year.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.