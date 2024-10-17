Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings down 43 pc at Rs 4,022 cr

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings fell 43 per cent to Rs 4,022.6 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal despite strong housing demand.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Prestige Estates informed that it recorded sales of Rs 4,022.6 crore during the July-September quarter against Rs 7,092.6 crore in the year-ago period.

During the April-September period, the sales bookings declined to Rs 7,052.2 crore against Rs 1,100.73 crore during the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. PTI MJH BAL BAL