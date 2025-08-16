Prestigious 'Lokmat Global Economic Convention' to be held in London on Aug 18

Nagpur, Aug 16 (PTI) The prestigious ‘Lokmat Global Economic Convention’ organised by Lokmat Media Group will be held on August 18 in London, with the focus being on discussions about India’s progress towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

This is the second year of this important event, with last year’s convention having taken place in Singapore.

This year's convention will have in-depth discussions on India’s economic policies, global trade roles, technology, infrastructure development and green energy, including four panel discussions with participation from globally renowned dignitaries.

The panels will cover topics such as the economy, industry, technology, environment, education and socio-political issues, a release from Lokmat Media Group said.

Experts, thinkers and leaders from around the world will share their views and experiences at the convention, which will assess India’s economic capabilities through the digital economy and startup ecosystems.

Global entrepreneurs and leaders will come together to present new perspectives on India’s economic future, the release said.

Additionally, individuals who have proven themselves through their achievements will be honoured.

The release said renowned entrepreneurs, policymakers and leaders from across the globe will collaborate to present new visions for India’s economic future.

"There will be deliberations on improvements in India’s economic policies and advancements in the field of technology. The growth of entrepreneurship through the startup ecosystem and opportunities arising from the influence of digital technology will also be debated thoroughly," it said.

"The discussions at the ‘Lokmat Global Economic Convention’ will inspire new ideas and motivation to drive India’s economic growth. This will strengthen India’s position in the global economy and accelerate transformational thinking," the release added.

A key highlight of this event would the presentation of prestigious awards such as 'Kohinoor of India', 'Bharat Bhushan', 'Maharashtra Ratna', 'Global Sakhi' and 'Gujarat Ratna' to individuals for outstanding achievements in various fields.

These awards will recognise their work on a global platform and celebrate their contributions. Distinguished individuals from different sectors will be honoured on the world stage, the release said.

London was chosen for the ‘Global Economic Convention’ because the city is regarded as a major global economic centre where international trade, investment and strategic dialogues take place.

"Hence, London has been chosen as the venue for this important event. It is crucial for effectively showcasing India’s economic progress on the global stage. The city also has a historic connection with India," the release said. PTI VT BNM