Price control cannot be a long-term solution: Kalita

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Price control cannot be a long-term solution, and market development and promotion of rule-based competition should be the preferred policy instruments, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Health and Family Welfare, Bhubaneswar Kalita said on Monday.

Kalita was speaking on the relevance of 'polycrisis' as a theme at the 8th CUTS -- CIRC Biennial, which, in the current edition, seeks to prioritise social sectors amidst the polycrisis the world is witnessing.

"Promotion of rule-based competition should be the preferred policy instruments," Kalita said.

CUTS (Consumer Unity & Trust Society) International is a leading southern voice and face of consumer empowerment through its rights-based approach and activities for influencing the process and content of inclusive growth and development.