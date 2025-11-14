Prices of independent floors in South Delhi's posh colonies up 12-17 pc in Jul-Sep: Report

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prices of independent floors in posh colonies of South Delhi have risen by 12-17 per cent annually during the July-September quarter on better demand, according to a report by real estate AIF Golden Growth Fund.

On Friday, Golden Growth Fund (GGF), a Category-II real estate-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), released a report stating that the average price of independent floors across Category A and B colonies in South Delhi increased 12-17 per cent.

The average price of floors in Category-A colonies has risen 17 per cent annually. Some of the Category A colonies are Chanakyapuri, Golf Links, Jor Bagh, Shanti Niketan, Vasant Vihar, Anand Niketan, Panchsheel, etc.

The average price of a 2,500 sq ft floor in Category A colony has risen from Rs 10-19 crore in July-September 2024 to Rs 11-23 crore in July-September 2025.

For floors sized 6,000 sq ft, the average price has risen from Rs 19-45 crore in Q3 2024 to Rs 22-53 crore in Q3 2025.

In Category B colonies, the average price of floors has risen 12-15 per cent year-on-year. Some Category B colonies include Gulmohar Park, Anand Lok, Defence Colony, Neeti Bagh, Chirag Enclave, and Greater Kailash.

For a 2,500 sq ft floor, the average price has risen from Rs 7-10 crore in Q3 2024 to Rs 8-11 crore in Q3 2025. Similarly, for a 3,200 sq ft floor, the price has risen from Rs 11-16 crore in Q3 2024 to Rs 13-18 crore in Q3 2025.

"This is primarily due to local inhabitants either looking to monetise their land or redeveloping it to lift the capital value and rental income," Ankur Jalan, CEO of Golden Growth Fund, said, adding that the demand exceeded supply.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has divided all colonies of Delhi into eight categories -- A, B, C, D, E, F, G & H. Circle rates, property tax rates, and stamp duty charges for property registration are based on these categories. PTI MJH DRR