Prime Focus's Brahma acquires Metaphysic

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Indian content creation company Prime Focus Ltd has acquired Metaphysic -- a developer of AI content creation technologies -- through its DNEG Group's Brahma.

The acquisition, implemented by way of a merger, values Brahma at USD 1.43 billion. Following this deal, Brahma's global team will grow to over 800 engineers and creative technologists, according to a company statement.

Brahma, a global AI and content technology company within the DNEG Group, will merge Metaphysic's AI tech with DNEG's existing creative technology to create AI-powered tools for content creators across various industries. This will allow them to produce high-quality content at scale, including video, images, and audio.

"Last year, we acquired Ziva, and now, with Brahma's acquisition of Metaphysic, we have the market-leading 3D and 2D tools to create ultra-realistic digital doubles of India's most iconic figures across industries," said Namit Malhotra, Founder of Prime Focus and Global CEO of DNEG.

Abu Dhabi-based investor United Al Saqer Group (UASG) will invest an additional USD 25 million into Brahma, adding to their previous investment in DNEG. Metaphysic's existing investors will also become shareholders in Brahma, the statement said.

Brahma's executive team will be led by Executive Chairman Prabhu Narasimhan, Namit Malhotra, and Metaphysic CEO Thomas Graham, who will also serve as President of Brahma. PTI ANK TRB