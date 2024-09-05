PM Modi visit semiconductor company in Singapore, discuss ways for collaboration

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong on Thursday visited a leading Singaporean company in the semiconductor and electronics sector and discussed ways for collaboration in this critical industry.

Modi is here on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

"Semiconductors and technology are important facets of India-Singapore cooperation. This is also a sector where India is increasing its presence. Today, PM Wong and I visited AEM Holdings Ltd. We look forward to working together in this sector and giving our youth more opportunities," Prime Minister Modi posted on X along with pictures.

Both the leaders visited AEM Holdings Ltd and were briefed about the company's role in the global semiconductor value chain, its operations and plans for India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press statement.

"Boosting ties in the area of Advanced manufacturing. PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST visited AEM Holdings Ltd. today, a leading Singaporean company in the semiconductors and electronics sector. The leaders held discussions with the stakeholders on opportunities for collaboration between India and Singapore in the field of semiconductors," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association gave a briefing on the development of the semiconductor ecosystem in Singapore and opportunities for collaboration with India, the statement said.

"Given our efforts to develop the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India and Singapore’s strengths in this sector, both sides have decided to expand bilateral cooperation. During the 2nd meeting of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable, both sides agreed to add advanced manufacturing, with a focus on semiconductors, as a pillar for enhancing bilateral cooperation," the press statement said.

Both sides have also concluded the memorandum of understanding on India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership, it said.

At the facility, both the leaders also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center undergoing training in Singapore as well as Singaporean interns who visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM.

"It was wonderful to interact with interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center who are visiting Singapore and interns from Singapore who have been to India as a part of the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme. I also met a team of Indian engineers working at AEM Holdings. Such cooperation is indeed special and celebrates human talent as well as innovation," Modi posted on X.

"During the visit to AEM Holdings, PM @narendramodi and PM @LawrenceWongST also interacted with Indian interns from Odisha’s World Skill Center visiting Singapore as well as Singaporean interns who had visited India under the CII-Enterprise Singapore India Ready Talent Programme and Indian engineers working at AEM," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The visit to the company by both the leaders underscores commitment of both sides to develop cooperation in this area. Prime Minister Modi conveyed his appreciation to Prime Minister Wong for joining him in this visit, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also invited the Singaporean semiconductor companies to participate in the SEMICON INDIA exhibition to be held in Greater Noida on September 11-13, 2024.

Modi flew to Singapore on Wednesday after wrapping his visit to Brunei, the first bilateral visit there by an Indian prime minister.

He was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival here.