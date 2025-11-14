Prime Minister to release 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on Nov 19

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 19 release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided to eligible farmers annually.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, a central sector scheme launched on February 24, 2019, provides annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per eligible farmer family.

The prime minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN on November 19, 2025, the agriculture minister said in a statement on Friday.

So far, more than Rs 3.70 lakh crore has been disbursed to over 11 crore farmer families in the country through 20 instalments. The funds have helped farmers to buy farm inputs besides catering to other expenses such as education, medical and marriage.

Benefits of the scheme are being provided to those farmers whose land details are seeded on the PM-KISAN portal, and also bank accounts with Aadhaar.

The Centre has also undertaken various village-level special saturation campaigns from time to time to identify, verify and include all the cultivable land-owning farmers under the PM-KISAN Scheme.

A study has also been conducted by the International Food and Policy Research Institute in 2019 to study the impact of the PM-KISAN scheme on the lives of farmers.

"The study strongly suggests that the funds disbursed under the PM-KISAN scheme have acted as a catalyst in rural economic growth, aided in alleviating the credit constraints for farmers, and increased investments in agricultural inputs," the statement said.

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, ensuring last-mile coverage for farmers is of paramount importance.

"In line with this, the agriculture ministry has launched a new initiative to create a farmer registry. This well-organised and meticulously scrutinised database will eliminate the need for farmers to go through cumbersome processes to access social welfare benefits," the statement said. PTI MJH TRB