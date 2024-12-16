Prime Securities acquires majority stake in Ark Neo Financial Services for Rs 7 cr

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Merchant banker Prime Securities on Monday announced acquisition of a majority stake in fintech Ark Neo Financial Services for Rs 7 crore.

The company has already acquired nearly 42 per cent stake in the Chennai-based fintech, and will additionally infuse capital into it by subscribing to optionally convertible debentures that will take its stake past 50 per cent, the lender said.

***** Vashvan Port announces initiative to train youth * The upcoming Vadhvan Port on Monday announced a skilling initiative to train the youth of the region.

JNPA -- one of the major stakeholders of the port -- signed a memorandum of understanding with Directorate General of Shipping for providing skill development training to locals and project-affected people in the Vadhvan region through selected Maritime Training Institutes, as per a statement.

***** Axis Bank joins hands with BML Munjal University * Axis Bank on Monday tied-up with BML Munjal University to create banking professionals to serve India's rural and semi-urban pockets.

The initiative will equip 50 Axis Bank assistant managers with advanced skills, a statement said, adding that it encompasses a three-month residential training at the university, followed by a four-month internship and five months of on-the-job training experience.

***** Godrej Enterprises Group launches second edition of 'Conscious Collective' initiative * The Godrej Enterprises Group on Monday said it has launched the second edition of its 'Conscious Collective' initiative aimed at sustainability.

The guests included renowned thought leaders like Pavan Sukhdev, Madhav Pai, Channa Daswatte, Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Ken Yeang, and Chitra Vishwanath, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB