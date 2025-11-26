Primebook bags USD 250K funding from Ekamya Capital

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Homegrown computing hardware firm Primebook India has secured an additional USD 250,000 funding from Ekamya Capital, following its USD 2 million pre-series A round in April this year.

The company's April 2025 round was led by Inflection Point Ventures, Auxano Capital, and NexG Devices. Angel investors who participated included Rikant Pittie, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, and Bhavesh Gupta, among others.

The new investment, raised through a mix of primary and secondary shares, will be deployed to advance Primebook's proprietary operating system, PrimeOS, and enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud PC infrastructure. Primebook will focus research and development on screen-aware contextual AI and foundational AI capabilities, according to a company statement. PTI ANK ANK SHW