Primus Senior Living to invest Rs 180 cr to build new luxury housing project in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Realty firm Primus Senior Living will invest around Rs 180 crore to construct a luxury housing project in Bengaluru.

The project 'Primus Sangama', which is spread over 2.7 acre, will be developed in partnership with the landowner under the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) model.

Located off Mysore Road in Bengaluru, this project comprises over 300 homes, with a blend of senior-friendly and family-centric units.

Construction work has started and the project will be completed by 2028.

"Primus Sangama is our vision of a modern, multi-generational living community where families can come together, embracing the rich traditions of India's joint family system while enjoying the independence and space of nuclear living," said Adarsh Narahari, Founder & Managing Director of Primus.

The company said it will invest around Rs 180 crore to develop this project while the total revenue potential is more than Rs 500 crore.

Primus said that this flagship project marks the beginning of a Rs 1,500 crore investment into multi-generational communities across six Indian cities.

In October last year, Primus Senior Living raised USD 20 million from investors including General Catalyst.

The seed funding round also saw participation from Nikhil Kamath and Gruhas.

In December 2024, Primus Senior Living sold entire 120 premium flats for over Rs 180 crore in its new project 'Primus Darpan' in Bengaluru on strong demand for homes meant for elderly people.