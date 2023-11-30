Prioritise product quality in today's competitive landscape, CM Yogi to MSMEs

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged MSME entrepreneurs of the state not to compromise on the quality of their products and emphasised the state government's commitment to give them priority in government purchases at all costs.

“The MSME sector of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the biggest strength of self-reliant India. We have done remarkable work towards getting rid of 'Inspector Raj' by strengthening technology,” the chief minister said addressing 'Udyami Mahasammelan' organised by the Indian Industries Association here.

“Results of our efforts to eradicate 'Inspector Raj' by bolstering technology are evident today. The whole world is looking towards Uttar Pradesh with confidence. We should start preparing for the International Trade Show-2024 now,” he said.

The chief minister also visited the exhibition related to Transforming MSME Towards Industry 4.0 and Skill 48, in which MSME startup entrepreneurs from across the state showcased their products.

Welcoming the organisers and entrepreneurs in the state capital, the chief minister noted the challenges that entrepreneurs faced in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017, due to lack of a conducive environment and support from government.

“After our government came to power in the state in 2017, the result of the scheme of promoting our traditional products as One District, One Product is in front of all of us. Not only the country, even the world considers it an innovative project,” he said.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to prioritise product quality and packaging in today's competitive landscape, Yogi further said that by strengthening technology, programmes to get rid of 'Inspector Raj' have been run.

Discussing initiatives like Nivesh Mitra Portal, Nivesh Sarathi Portal and Online Incentive Platform, Yogi underscored their remarkable contributions in enhancing investment possibilities and streamlining facilities for entrepreneurs within the state.

The chief minister said whether it is the work of creating a land bank within the state or establishing better law and order, remarkable work has been done on every front.

Yogi said the whole world is looking towards India and UP with a sense of credibility.

“While it took 46 years to develop Noida and Greater Noida, we are working rapidly towards a new industrial setup in Jhansi, Bundelkhand. In Jhansi, we already have about 38,000 acre of land bank in the first phase," he added.