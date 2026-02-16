PRISM, Emversity partner to offer int'l Hotel Management training, placement to Indian Youth

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Global hospitality platform PRISM (parent of OYO) and Beyond Odds Technologies (Emversity), an employability-focused, skill-based training platform for grey-collar roles, on Monday announced their partnership to provide international Hotel Management Training and Placement Program to Indian youth.

Under this collaboration, Emversity will lead classroom and practical training across its skilling centres in India, while PRISM will provide structured on-the-job training at its Sunday and Palette brand properties in India, followed by international placements across PRISM's operations in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the UK, according to a statement.

"Through this partnership, we aim to nurture a new generation of hospitality professionals who meet our global brand standards from day one.

The collaboration with Emversity will help us standardize training and deepen our talent pipeline," PRISM Chief Human Resources Officer Dinesh Ramamurthi added. PTI SM MR