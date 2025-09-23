Prisma, IGX sign MoU on gas market cooperation

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Prisma European Capacity Platform GmbH and Indian Gas Exchange Limited (IGX) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on gas market cooperation to support transparent, efficient, and sustainable gas markets.

"The MoU intends to build a basis for cooperation and development of modern, transparent and efficient gas markets, explore digital solutions for booking and trading gas and LNG, along with exchanging knowledge and best practices," IGX said in a statement.

The MoU was signed during a delegation visit to Prisma's Leipzig headquarters.

Under the MoU, Prisma and IGX will collaborate in areas such as knowledge sharing and training through joint workshops, training programmes, and capacity-building initiatives for regulators, operators, and market participants.

The two would also explore best practices in digital solutions for booking and trading of natural gas and LNG infrastructure, as well as exchange insights on regulatory frameworks to support market transparency and efficiency.

"India's natural gas sector is at a turning point, and digital solutions will play a key role in ensuring transparent and efficient growth," said Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, MD & CEO of IGX. "This collaboration with Prisma will help us leverage Europe's experience and accelerate the development of robust mechanisms for our market." Götz Linke, Managing Director of Prisma, added: "Prisma was founded to create transparent and fair access to Europe's energy infrastructure. We are proud to share our expertise with IGX and support India on its journey towards building a modern, competitive gas market. This partnership reflects our belief that international collaboration is vital to achieving cleaner, more efficient energy systems." Based in Leipzig, Prisma runs and manages its own cloud-based software, seamlessly connecting around 20 markets by granting digital access to the European energy infrastructure to more than 3,000 players.

IGX is India's authorised natural gas trading exchange. PTI ANZ ANZ SHW