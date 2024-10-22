Pristyn Care to introduce cashless health insurance facility in non-network hospitals

New Delhi: Healthcare platform Pristyn Care on Tuesday said it has tied up with Aditya Birla Health Insurance and Park TPA to introduce cashless facilities in non-network hospitals on a pilot basis.

This will allow patients to access cashless treatments outside their insurance network while also simplifying payment processes and easing the financial burden, the company said in a statement.

The company has introduced a 45-minute express discharge service in its partner hospitals, to reduce discharge wait times that normally takes up to 6-8 hours in regular Indian hospitals.

"Our research shows that 50 per cent of patients face discharge delays due to insurance claims. Our 'Express Discharge Service' is a crucial step toward reducing patient wait times and enhancing convenience," Pristyn Care Co-founder Vaibhav Kapoor said.