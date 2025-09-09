Priti Adani calls for unified action in philanthropy

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Priti Adani, chairperson of the Adani Foundation, issued a rallying call for deeper collaboration among global philanthropists, urging stakeholders to move beyond traditional giving and instead 'build together'.

Delivering the keynote address at the AVPN Global Conference 2025, she emphasised that the next major leap in social progress depends on dismantling silos and working across sectors.

"We must be co-builders, not just donors," she said. "Real change happens when we work as partners - pooling resources and breaking down silos." The annual gathering of social investors and development leaders, held this year in Hong Kong, brings together foundations, family offices, corporations, and impact investors focused on sustainable development in Asia, according to a statement issued by Adani Foundation.

She stressed that the next leap for social development depends on collaboration and on bringing every philanthropic institution, NGO and partner onto a single platform where efforts are aligned, learnings are shared, and impact is multiplied.

"Don't just give. Build together," she said.

Priti Adani, wife of billionaire Gautam Adani, proposed the creation of a global collaboration platform to align philanthropic efforts and amplify impact. "Impact is never about numbers. It is about the stories behind them - stories of hope, transformation and empowerment," she said.

AVPN CEO Naina Subberwal Batra welcomed the address as a "powerful call to bold action".

"Philanthropy must stay the course and unite diverse stakeholders so that together, we can turn conviction into action and build systems that withstand the test of time and uncertainty," Batra said.

During her address, Adani outlined three non-negotiables for meaningful change - co-building: partners must engage as long-term collaborators, not just funders; multipliers, not beneficiaries: True impact is measured by the extent to which communities become agents of change; and uniting skills with values: technical skills must be grounded in ethical values to drive sustainable progress.

Concluding her speech with a passionate appeal, she urged participants to shift from symbolic gestures to genuine commitment.

"This is not a moment to clap. It is a moment to commit," she said. "We must be the generation that sowed in the drought, that believed before the rains came, that built a harvest of dignity and opportunity for all." She urged the gathering to go beyond symbolic gestures and to actively collaborate, learn from one another, share best practices and inspire each other to aim higher.

The AVPN Global Conference is one of Asia's largest convenings of social investors and serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and partnership building.

Adani Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group. PTI ANZ BAL BAL