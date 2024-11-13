Pritika Auto Industries posts Rs 11 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Tractor component maker Pritika Auto Industries on Wednesday posted Rs 10.58 crore profit for the September quarter.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 4.75 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company posted a total income of Rs 85.77 crore, down from Rs 93.70 crore a year earlier.

The company explained that the dip in revenue is not comparable with that of the second quarter of the previous fiscal year due to demerger of manufacturing unit from Pritika Industries Ltd and its merger into Pritika Auto Industries Ltd.

Pritika Auto Industries Chairman & Managing Director Harpreet Singh Nibber said in the statement that the company's performance in the quarter was in line with expectations, given the cyclicality in market conditions. PTI KKS TRB