Pritika Auto Industries secures Rs 30 cr per annum order from tractor makers

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Tractor components maker Pritika Auto Industries on Thursday said it has received an order worth Rs 30 crore per annum from the country’s leading tractor manufacturers.

According to a statement, the order from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) involves the supply of approximately 250 tons per month of new large components designed for tractors.

"As we continue to scale our operations, this order reinforces our strategic focus on enhancing our production capabilities and expanding our presence in the industry," Harpreet S. Nibber, Managing Director, Pritika Auto Industries said in the statement.

Pritika is one of the biggest component suppliers in the tractor segment of the automobile industry in India and supplies to OEMs like M&M Swaraj, Swaraj Engines Ltd, TAFE, Escorts, SML Isuzu, TMTL, Ashok Leyland, New Holland Tractors India Ltd., Brakes India etc.

Pritika has manufacturing facilities situated at Derabassi, Hoshiarpur and Mohali (Punjab), and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh) with a total capacity of over 75,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA).

Pritika shares closed down by 3.73 per cent at Rs 26.31 on BSE. PTI KKS MR