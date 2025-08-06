Private company MD flies cop who suffered heart attack to Nagpur

Gadchiroli, Aug 6 (PTI) The MD of a private company flew a policeman, who suffered a heart attack in a remote area of Gadchiroli district, to Nagpur in a helicopter piloted by him, saving his life.

The incident occurred on August 2 in Hedri area.

Police Naik Rahul Sahebrao Gaikwad (37), attached to SRPF Group-II and posted at Hedri police station, reported to the OPD of Lloyds Metals and Energy's Kali Ammal memorial hospital for chest pain, the LMEL said in a release.

After the hospital confirmed a heart attack and recommended urgent referral to a specialised cardiac centre, the Police Department contacted LMEL top management to secure a helicopter for the medical evacuation of Gaikwad to Nagpur.

LMEL Managing Director B. Prabhakaran, who was in Hedri for routine inspection of Surjagarh Iron Ore Mines, instantly made the LMEL helicopter available.

The chopper landed at the Hedri armed outpost helipad around 2:45 PM and departed for Nagpur with the patient on board, with Prabhakaran taking the pilot's seat, the release said.

"During helicopter transport, hospital nursing staff were delegated to manage the patient's condition. The helicopter landed at Nagpur airport around 3:40 PM, where a critical care ambulance from Orange City Hospital was waiting to transfer the patient.

"The patient was detected with a single artery block. After stabilising his condition, a stent was placed successfully on the evening of August 4. He was discharged from the hospital on August 5 night," the company said. PTI CLS NSK