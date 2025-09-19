Private explosives factory in Nagpur to enhance safety through AI-powered SCOUT system

Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A private industrial explosives and defence products factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday said it plans to implement SCOUT, an AI-powered CCTV analytics solution, to minimise risks and create a proactive safety culture by detecting violations or dangers like early signs of fire or gas leaks.

SBL Energy, located in Katol tehsil of the district, said it will introduce this system for enhanced safety monitoring.

The planned move assumes significance in view of a blast that occurred earlier this month at an explosives factory of a private group at Bazargaon in Nagpur district, in which one person was killed and 14 others were injured.

Chief Technology Officer of SBL Energy Limited Shubham Choudhari, when asked about the steps being taken to ensure the safety of workers in view of the incident, said the company already follows PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) safety guidelines, conducts HAZOP (Hazard and Operability Study) analysis and undergoes third-party safety audits.

However, areas like worker adherence to SOPs remain outside direct company control, he said.

"To bridge this gap, we are planning to implement SCOUT, an AI-powered CCTV analytics solution, that converts existing cameras into intelligent monitoring tools without requiring new hardware," he said.

The solution detects violations, such as missing PPE, unsafe mobile use or unauthorised entry in real time, while also monitoring blocked emergency exits, forklift movement in walkways, and early signs of fire or gas leaks. Instant alerts are triggered via alarms, hooters, SMS, and email for quick corrective action, Choudhari said.

SCOUT also integrates central dashboards that give management visibility across all locations with incident history and compliance reports. This ensures both statutory compliance and real-time monitoring of worker SOPs, he said, adding that the system creates a proactive safety culture beyond regulatory requirements and minimises risks.

President of SBL Energy Divyansh Choudhari said the factory is spread over 225 acres of land and is located in Yenerva in Katol tehsil, and caters to the requirements to PSUs, government organisations, organised sector, mining contractors, explosive dealers associated with construction sector, water development agencies, departments, oil prospecting organisation, coal/metal underground, opencast mines, tunnelling and road construction, etc.