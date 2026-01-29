Private players contributing to space sector growth: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India’s space sector has emerged as a fast-growing, technology-intensive and increasingly commercial segment of the services economy with more than 300 startups contributing to its growth, the Economic Survey said on Thursday.

It said India's space sector is valued at about USD 8.4 billion – around 2 per cent of the global space market – and is projected to expand to USD 44 billion over the next decade, driven by launch services, satellite communications, earth observation, navigation and a rapidly growing private ecosystem.

“Recent achievements and key initiatives to promote private participation in the sector include the emergence of more than 300 space startups, contributing to innovations across space technologies and services,” the Survey presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Commercial launches have been a key export source, with India launching 393 foreign satellites for 34 countries between 2015 and 2024, it said, adding that these efforts have earned nearly USD 143 million and 272 million euro.

The Survey said commercialisation has been strengthened through NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), whose revenues rose from Rs 322 crore in FY20 to Rs 2,940 crore in FY23, with further expansion projected in FY-25 to Rs 3246.1 crore.

Satellite-enabled services are expanding rapidly, with India's satellite data services market valued at USD 495 million in 2024, driven by applications in defence, climate services, logistics and urban planning, the Survey said.

At the same time, India's private ‘NewSpace’ ecosystem has scaled across manufacturing, launch vehicles, data analytics and downstream services, attracting more than Rs 1,000 crore in private funding in FY23.

Aligned with India's Space Vision 2047, the government has set ambitious targets, including establishing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station by 2035 and conducting India's first manned lunar mission by 2040.

The government has approved five key projects towards this: The Gaganyaan follow-on mission, which will pave the way for the establishment of the first module of the Bhartiya Antariksh Station; the Chandrayaan-4 Lunar Sample Return Mission; the Chandrayaan-5/LUPEX mission (Lunar Polar Exploration Mission); the Venus Orbiter Mission; and the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle.

These initiatives aim to enhance India's technological capabilities, foster industry collaboration, and strengthen the country's position in global space exploration, the Survey said. PTI SKU ARI