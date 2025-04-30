Private wealth management firm Client Associates expands operations to Pune

Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Multi-family office and private wealth management firm Client Associates has launched operations in Pune, expanding its presence to 11 cities in the country, a statement said on Wednesday.

The company looks to expand its presence across India, including rapidly growing Tier-2 cities, and started its operations in Pune under the plan, the company said in the statement.

"As Client Associates aspires to be India’s most admired wealth management platform, we are tapping into the immense potential of emerging metros," Himanshu Kohli, Co-founder, Client Associates, said.

With Pune evolving into a major economic and innovation hub, the company’s entry into this city is aimed at empowering the growing base of HNIs and UHNIs with holistic and customised wealth solutions, Kohli added.

Client Associates currently advises on assets worth approximately $7 billion, serving over 1300+ clients, including affluent individuals, families, and large family offices. It has operations in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Patna, Kochi, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. PTI MR MR