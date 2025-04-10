Privatising HZL boosted zinc production, creating new opportunities: Anil Agarwal

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Thursday said privatising Hindustan Zinc over two decades ago significantly boosted zinc production and new opportunities were created.

According to a release, Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a Vedanta Group company, achieved a historic milestone by becoming the world's largest integrated zinc producer.

"23 years ago, a new era began. Zinc was in high demand, but India had low production and a huge import duty of 40%. In 2002, the government made a bold move by privatizing @Hindustan_Zinc and gave us a chance," Agarwal said in a post on X.

"Within a year, without a single retrenchment, profits grew by 113%. Today, @Hindustan_Zinc is the world's largest integrated zinc producer. Thanks to the focused efforts of our experts and engineers, silver production in India has grown 15x," he said. PTI SDA TRB