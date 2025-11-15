Pro Fin Capital gets green signal from Excellence Creative for 25 pc stake buy

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd on Saturday said it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Hong Kong-based Excellence Creative Ltd to acquire up to 25 per cent stake in the latter for Rs 22 crore.

The LoI, received on November 13, proposes exploring the possibility of acquiring up to 25 per cent of the equity share capital at a proposed price of Rs 22 crore, Pro Fin Capital said in a statement.

Pro Fin Capital added that its Board of Directors will consider the LoI and the proposed transaction for consideration at an upcoming meeting.

"The proposal is at an exploratory stage and Lol does not constitute a binding commitment on either party," it said further.

Abhay Gupta, Director, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd, said, "The company remains focused on scaling trading, credit and advisory services and delivering consistent long-term growth".

For the quarter ended September 2025, the company reported a net profit of Rs 13.37 crore. Total income for the period rose sharply to Rs 44.62 crore from Rs 6.97 crore in the year-ago quarter, it added. PTI HG HVA