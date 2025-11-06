Pro Fin Capital Services posts 4-fold rise in Q2 profit to Rs 13.37 cr

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Pro Fin Capital Services on Thursday reported a four-fold jump in net profit to Rs 13.37 crore for the September quarter compared to Rs 2.46 crore in the corresponding period of the last year.

Revenue from operations during the second quarter of FY 2025-26 increased to Rs 13.39 crore as compared to Rs 10.59 crore in the corresponding period last year, a Y-o-Y rise of 26.5 per cent, a statement said. Total income was Rs 42.62 crore against Rs 6.69 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations during H1FY26 was reported at Rs 17.93 crore, a Y-o-Y rise of 13 per cent as compared to the revenue from operations of Rs 15.82 crore in Q2FY25.

Abhay Gupta, Director, Pro Fin Capital Services Ltd, said, "Company remains focused on scaling our trading, credit and advisory services and delivering consistent long-term growth for our clients and shareholders through prudent capital-allocation, strong risk management.".

The board has approved a 1:1 bonus issue, reflecting confidence in the business and commitment to share value with stakeholders, Gupta said. PTI HG MR