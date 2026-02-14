Probe into Ahmedabad air crash still underway: Mohol

Sangli (Maharashtra), Feb 14 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday refuted a foreign media report about the probe into the Air India AI171 plane crash, stating that the investigation was still going on.

"I just want to inform you all that our investigation agencies are probing the matter. Should we have faith in our own agencies or outsiders? Our agencies are working on it," said Mohol here.

"Once the final report is finalised, then only it will be justifiable to comment on it," he added.

An Italian daily had claimed that agencies probing the crash in Ahmedabad had blamed the pilots in their report.

On Thursday, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had said the probe was still in progress and no final conclusions have been reached.

In one of the worst aircraft accidents in India, a total of 260 people, including 241 passengers, died after Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI171 to London Gatwick crashed soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. PTI COR KRK