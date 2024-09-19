Probe is underway: labour minister Mandaviya on EY employee's death

Pune, Sep 19 (PTI) The death of 26-year-old Chartered Accountant Anna Sebastian Perayil was being investigated, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Thursday.

Sebastian,who worked with S R Batliboi, a member firm of EY Global, died of cardiac arrest in Pune this July. Her mother this month wrote to EY India Chairman Rajiv Memani, flagging the "glorification" of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.

"Whether it is a white-collar job or any other job, worker or employee at any level... if a country's citizen dies, then we obviously feel sad about it. An investigation is underway in the matter and steps will be taken on the basis of the investigation," said the Union minister here.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a program organized under the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador - Yuva Connect' initiative at SP College.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations of an unsafe and exploitative work environment is underway. We are committed to ensuring justice & Labour Ministry has officially taken up the complaint," Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said on X earlier in the day.