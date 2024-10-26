Process of purchasing natural maize starts in Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 26 (PTI) The process of procuring maize, produced from natural farming under the Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, started in Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

On the first day, the government purchased 528 quintals of maize from 295 farmers.

The process of buying maize at most of the sales centres started only after 12 noon, an official said, adding that 115.67 quintals of maize were bought in Hamirpur district, 178 quintals in Sirmaur, 43.96 quintals in Mandi, 25.08 quintals in Una and 45.26 quintals in Solan.

In the first phase, the government will buy 508 metric tonnes of maize from the farmers. For this, 3,218 certified farmers doing natural farming have been selected across the state. A maximum of 20 quintals of maize will be bought from each farmer.

Deputy Director of Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana Mohindra Singh Bhavani said that in the first phase, 508 metric tonnes of maize will be purchased from the farmers, and on the first day, 528 quintals of maize were purchased.

About 115.67 quintals of maize were purchased at the rate of Rs 30 per kg in Hamirpur district, as per Deputy Commissioner Amarjit Singh. He appealed to the farmers to do farming collectively and thereby, make full use of the natural farming process.

Singh said that many adverse effects are coming out of the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and poisonous pesticides in farming. In view of this, the state government is motivating and encouraging natural farming on a large scale.

Chemical fertilisers and poisonous pesticides are not used in natural farming. While the crops grown through this method are safe and nutritious for health, it also protects the environment, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that Himachal Pradesh has become the first state to declare a minimum support price for crops grown through natural farming. PTI CORR BPL BAL BAL