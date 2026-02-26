Processed food 'false narrative' by influencers harming sector, need to counter it: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan on Thursday said social media influencers are spreading a "false narrative" that processed food is harmful, and called for a collective effort to counter it, warning the misinformation was impeding the sector's growth.

Addressing the inaugural session of ANVESH-2026, a three-day international conference organised by NIFTEM-K, Paswan said the perception that "processed food means not good" was being actively promoted online.

"We are facing this challenge not only in our country, but also globally as well -- the kind of false narrative through the influencers on processed food. Processed food means not good -- such narrative is being set. I don't know the intention behind it. But this is being done," he said.

"This is impacting the sector and it will increase further. We need to counter this narrative," he added.

The minister said ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat products have become integral to modern lifestyles with the rise of nuclear families and working couples.

"Earlier, we used to prepare chutney and sauces at home, but we need them readily prepared. If a false narrative is set, we cannot see the kind of growth that we envision for the sector," he said.

Paswan said his ministry has constituted a committee on misleading advertisements, whose second meeting recently discussed ways to counter such messaging.

He urged industry leaders to take ownership of the issue, suggesting that if each leader onboards "one-two influencers," the narrative could be corrected at scale.

"If we start a national campaign on this, we can deal with this challenge," he said.

On trade, Paswan said India has free trade agreements with 127-odd countries and dismissed concerns that concessions were being made in ongoing negotiations, saying deals were being signed "on our terms and conditions" with farmer interests protected.

He called on all stakeholders to share responsibility for the sector's growth rather than leaving it to the government alone.

"The government's job is to make the policies and we are ready to do whatever it needs to. I am that bridge. Come tell me the challenges and bottlenecks. I will clear them out," he said.

Food Processing Industries Secretary Avinash Joshi, World Food Prize 2021 winner Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted, former AICTE chairman T G Sitharam and NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi were present at the event. PTI LUX LUX DR DR