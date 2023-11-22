Prochant India sets up new Global Capability Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) Prochant India Pvt Ltd, the subsidiary of US-based Prochant Healthcare has set up its new Global Capability Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, the company said on Wednesday.

The state-of-the-art facility is located at Embassy Taurus Techzone, Technopark, and would allow the company to serve its growing clientele and meet the increasing demand for its global services.

The expansion is a testament to the company's growth and its ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality products and services to our clients, CEO and President Mathew Mammen said.

"The capability centre would become home to a diverse team of locally sourced talented professionals....Prochant is intensely committed to creating a positive and enriched work environment and contributing to the local economy by creating enormous job opportunities," he said in a statement.

The company has such capability centres in southern parts of the country and has added more than a million square feet to its real estate footprint in the last few years.

"With a CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of more than 40 per cent, it is emerging as a strong leader in the entire US revenue cycle space and is keenly looking to acquire talent and capacity in pan-India and southeast Asia," the statement said. PTI VIJ SS