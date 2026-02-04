Procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 4 lakh crore in FY'26, to surpass last year's level: Official

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The procurement of goods and services from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has crossed Rs 4 lakh crore so far this fiscal with over 50 lakh buying and selling orders by various ministries and departments, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar said about 45 per cent of public procurement orders are placed to MSMEs, higher than the mandatory requirement of 25 per cent.

The government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments. Since its launch, Rs 17.33 lakh crore worth of government procurement has happened through it.

"So far in the current fiscal, we have received over 50 lakh procurement orders on the GeM portal, valuing Rs 4 lakh crore. The procurements are expected to cross last year's level," GeM CEO Mihir Kumar told PTI.

In FY'25, 72 lakh orders valued at Rs 5.43 lakh crore were placed on the portal.

GeM has over 1.5 lakh government buyers and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles. Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, hiring of helicopter services, logistics, waste management and webcasting, are listed on the portal.