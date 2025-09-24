Procurement of Kharif pulses, oilseeds set to begin in over 100 mandis in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for procurement and production of Kharif pulses and oilseeds for the 2025-26 marketing season at more than 100 'mandis' across the state.

The state government has fixed procurement schedules and designated mandis for each crop, an official statement said.

Moong will be procured from September 23 to November 15 at 38 mandis. Procurement of Arhar and Urad will take place in December at 22 and 10 mandis, respectively.

Groundnut procurement will run from November 1 to December 31 at 7 mandis, while Til (sesame) will also be procured in December through 27 mandis.

Soybean and Niger seed will be procured between October and November at 7 and 2 mandis, respectively.

During the review, the Chief Secretary directed officials to ensure a smooth and hassle-free procurement process for farmers.

He emphasised timely procurement, along with adequate arrangements for storage facilities and availability of gunny bags at the mandis.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Pankaj Agarwal said that on the production front, significant improvements have been recorded.

The area under 'moong' has expanded from 1.09 lakh acre in 2024-25 to 1.47 lakh acre in 2025-26, with yields increasing from 300 kg to 400 kg per acre.

As a result, production is expected to rise sharply from 32,715 metric tonnes to 58,717 metric tonnes, Agarwal said.

Arhar and Urad have also shown modest increases in both area and yield.

Meanwhile, Til cultivation has more than doubled from 800 acre to 2,116 acre, with production likely to reach 446 metric tonnes, he noted. PTI SUN BAL BAL