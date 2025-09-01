Procurement target of rice grown in Kharif at 463.5 lakh tn

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Centre has fixed rice procurement target at 463.50 lakh tonnes from paddy crops grown during the current Kharif (summer-sown) season.

On Monday, the Department of Food and Public Distribution held a meeting with Food Secretaries of States/UTs and Food Corporation of India (FCI) to discuss the arrangements for procurement of crops in the ensuing Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2025-26 starting October.

The meeting was chaired by Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

"During the meeting, the estimates for paddy procurement (Kharif Crop) have been fixed at 463.50 lakh tonne in terms of rice," an official statement said.

The estimates of procurement for coarse grains /millets (Shree Anna) have been fixed at 19.19 lakh tonnes during the ensuing KMS 2025-26.

States/UTs were advised to focus on procurement of millets for diversification of crops and enhanced nutrition in dietary patterns.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary/Secretary (Food) of States/UTs, CMD, FCI as well as officers from FCI.