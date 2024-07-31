Prodapt elevates Manish Vyas as MD and Chief Executive Officer

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Leading service provider of digital and network services Prodapt has elevated Manish Vyas as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Early this year, he joined Prodapt as its Executive Director and prior to that he has held various responsibilities at Tech Mahindra in his 23 years of experience.

"The Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Manish Vyas as CEO and MD of Prodapt. Manish steps into a strong Prodapt platform and a recognised leader in the CMT space." said Prodapt Founder and Chairman Vedant Jhaver in a company statement on Wednesday.

"I have worked closely with Manish over the past few months and witnessed his strategic thinking, focus on talent development, and customer-centric mindset. I am sure Manish will drive our business to achieve scale and further propel Prodapt's offerings and capabilities to becoming AI-first and AI at core," Jhaver added.

On taking up his new role, Manish Vyas said, " I am honoured and grateful to Vedant and the Prodapt board for this incredible opportunity to be part of this remarkable institution." "Along with Prodapt's brilliant leadership teams, we are committed to becoming the most customer-centric and innovative company powered by an AI-first approach. I also want to extend my appreciation to the Prodapt ecosystem partners as we continue our mission to build disruptive solutions for our esteemed customers," Vyas said on his appointment.